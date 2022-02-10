Log in
Milliken & Company Included on America's Best Midsize Employers List

02/10/2022 | 11:51am EST
2022 list presented by Forbes recognizes 500 top-rated midsize companies

Milliken & Company, a leading diversified manufacturer, has been named among America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes magazine and Statista, Inc. Now a four-time honoree, Milliken appears alongside 500 highly rated employers in the U.S. and is one of only 28 manufacturing companies included.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005774/en/

Milliken & Company was named among America's Best Midsize Employers in 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Milliken & Company was named among America's Best Midsize Employers in 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We take this recognition as both an honor and a call-to-action,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “Our associates are the heartbeat of our company—we wouldn’t be Milliken without them, and we strive to be the best employer we can today and in the future.”

In 2021, the company continued to build an associate-centric culture amid a changing economic landscape. Recognizing the need for an engaged workforce, the company bolstered its associate resource programs to encourage mental and physical well-being, flexibility, safety, and productivity. In addition, Milliken expanded its diversity and inclusion initiatives to ensure associates can bring their authentic selves to work each day.

Adds Craig Haydamack, chief human resources officer at Milliken & Company: “At Milliken, we prioritize our people. This award is a reflection of the culture we have built together, rallying behind the purpose of creating a positive impact for generations to come.”

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey of approximately 60,000 American employees. A complete list of recipients can be found here. For more information about careers at Milliken, visit careers.milliken.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS