MillionaireMatch : Shares Top Ten Luxury Brands Preferred By Top Matches

09/09/2020 | 09:46am EDT

MillionaireMatch is a professional upscale dating site for rich, elite singles. An online space where top-tier professionals can meet and date, MillionaireMatch aims to create a high-quality community for members to share luxury lifestyle and unique taste. Recentely, it has released new survey findings that show the preferences of users for top luxury brands.

Interesting findings, the results paint a vivid picture of the lifestyles of MillionaireMatch users, including the common brands they use or wear every day. MillionaireMatch identified the following brands as the “top ten luxury brands” preferred by its users.

  • Louis Vuitton
  • Gucci
  • Chanel
  • Dior
  • Tom Ford
  • Fendi
  • Rolex
  • Versace
  • Rolls- Royce
  • Ferrari

“Each day, we are learning more about our users,” said Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “Accomplished professionals, MillionaireMatch users have a preference to trust some of the top brands in the world. They not only use these brands in daily life in the form of handbags, clothing, or other accessories, but often gift these top-tier brands to friends, family, and loved ones.”

Millionaire Match values its users, who share their insights, joys, ups-downs and luxury lifestyles. MillionaireMatch serves Ceritified Millionaires, who are seeking an array of compatible qualities in a match, including financial equality. They are annual income of over US $200,000, or bank statement with a balance of over US $1 million.

To learn more about luxury show, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch app is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality millionaire dating site for rich and elite singles. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.4 million users on its dating platform. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with rich and elite singles, including top-tier professionals such as doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, seeking an array of compatible qualities in a match.


© Business Wire 2020
