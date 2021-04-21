Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens, United Nations says

April 22 (Reuters) - Food insecurity is rising sharply in
Myanmar in the wake of the military coup and deepening financial
crisis with millions more people expected to go hungry in coming
months, the United Nations said on Thursday.
Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food
in the next three to six months with urban areas worst affected
as job losses mount in manufacturing, construction and services
and food prices rise, a World Food Program (WFP) analysis shows.
"More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are
unable to afford food," country director Stephen Anderson said
in a statement.
"A concerted response is required now to alleviate immediate
suffering, and to prevent an alarming deterioration in food
security."
The WFP said market prices of rice and cooking oil had risen
by 5% and 18% respectively since the end of February, with signs
that families in the commercial capital of Yangon were skipping
meals, eating less nutritious food, and going into debt.
The agency plans to expand operations, tripling to 3.3
million the number of people it assists, and is appealing for
$106 million, it said.
A Myanmar junta spokesman did not immediately answer phone
calls to seek comment.
Myanmar’s army seized power from the democratically elected
civilian government on Feb.1, plunging the Southeast Asian
nation into turmoil and cracking down on mass protests and a
nationwide civil disobedience movement with brutal force,
killing more than 700 people, a monitoring group said.
The crisis has brought the banking system to a standstill,
shuttering many branches, leaving businesses unable to make
payments and customers unable to withdraw cash.
Many people depend on remittances from relatives abroad.
Most imports and exports have been halted and factories have
closed.
The World Bank forecasts Myanmar's GDP to contract 10% in
2021, a reversal of previously positive trends.
Before the coup, the WFP said about 2.8 million in Myanmar
were considered food insecure.
The coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll of the economy,
which had been growing as it emerged from decades of isolation
and financial mismanagement under former military governments.
(Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Michael Perry)