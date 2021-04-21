Millions face hunger in Myanmar as crisis worsens, United Nations says

April 22 (Reuters) - Food insecurity is rising sharply in
Myanmar in the wake of a military coup and deepening financial
crisis, with millions more expected to go hungry in coming
months, the United Nations said on Thursday.
Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food
in the next three to six months with urban areas worst affected
as job losses mount especially in manufacturing, construction
and services, an analysis by the World Food Program (WFP) shows.
"More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are
unable to afford food," country director Stephen Anderson said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)