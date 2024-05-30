STORY: :: Millions across South Africa vote in the country's most

competitive election since the end of apartheid

:: May 29, 2024

:: Cape Town, South Africa

:: Umlazi, South Africa

:: Midrand, South Africa

:: Johannesburg, South Africa

More than 27 million South Africans are registered to vote at more than 23,000 polling stations. Voting hours officially ended at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), officials said anyone who was in the queue to vote at closing time would still be allowed to cast their ballot.

The electoral commission chief said turnout is believed to be higher than in 2019.