Millions of Britons face 54% hike in energy bills from April

02/03/2022 | 10:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: A gas cooker is seen in Boroughbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Energy prices for millions of British households are set to soar from April after the energy regulator said on Thursday that it would raise its cap on the most widely used tariffs by 54% due to record global gas prices.

The rise comes amid a cost of living crisis as inflation and food costs rise. Regulator Ofgem said it had no choice but to raise the cap, which covers around 22 million households, following record global gas prices last year.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem chief executive, said he could not rule out a further rise in October when the cap is updated again.

"We are not seeing signs global gas prices will come down quickly," he told reporters at a news briefing.

Benchmark wholesale European gas prices rose more than 300% last year, pushing up the cost of electricity and leading to the collapse of more than 25 British energy suppliers.

Ofgem calculates the cap, which is updated twice a year, using a formula that includes wholesale energy prices, energy suppliers' network costs and costs of government policies such as renewable power subsidies.

Wholesale energy costs make up around 35% of the total costs of a duel fuel (gas and electricity) bill.

GRAPHIC - What makes up a UK household dual fuel bill?

In an effort to dampen the blow for consumers the government on Thursday launched a package of measures, including a 200 pound ($271.10) discount on electricity bills for all households, from October to be repaid over five years, and a 150 pound rebate on council tax bills for around 80% of households in England.

Brearley said it would be for the government to outline further how the discount schemes would work.

Brearley said the price cap remains an effective way of protecting consumers but said reforms are needed, such as the ability to update the cap more frequently to reflect changes on the volatile wholesale market.

Ofgem also said further measures to test the financial resilience of energy suppliers would be announced on Friday.

The cap for average annual consumption on the standard tariffs will rise by 693 pounds to 1,971 pounds, while for homes on pre-payment energy meters it will rise by 708 pounds to 2,017 pounds a year, Ofgem said.

($1 = 0.7381 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alex Richardson, Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
