Milrem Robotics :' Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle with John Cockerill's CPWS II unveiled at IDEX 2021

02/20/2021 | 11:01pm EST
Milrem Robotics, the leading robotics and autonomous systems developer, unveils their Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle with John Cockerill’s CPWS II turret at IDEX 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210220005001/en/

Milrem Robotics, the leading robotics and autonomous systems developer, unveils their Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle with John Cockerill’s CPWS II turret at IDEX 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Exhibiting the Type-X for the first time at IDEX 2021 is a symbolic step as the system has been specifically designed for the regions requirements,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

The vehicle is on display at John Cockerill’s stand no B18 in hall 12.

The Type-X RCV is designed to support mechanized units and will become an intelligent wingman to main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. It will be capable of taking on the most dangerous tasks and positions, resulting in lower lethality risk.

The CPWS II is a low profile, light weight turret that can mount the M242 25mm X 137mm Bushmaster cannon or the 230LF, 30mm X 113mm cannon. The Type-X can be fitted with a cannon up to 50 mm hence it will provide equal or overmatching firepower and tactical usage to a unit equipped with Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

“The Type-X provides means to engage the enemy with minimal risk to own troops. Replacing a lost RCV instead of trained soldiers is purely a logistical nuance,” said Väärsi added.

Milrem Robotics’ RCV will be equipped with intelligent functions such as follow-me, waypoint navigation and obstacle detection with Artificial Intelligence part of the algorithms. However, the true innovation will be Milrem’s totally new and innovative approach to allow remote controlled operations on higher speeds.

The vehicle’s maximum speed is 80 km/h on paved roads and 50 km/h off-road. The low weight of 12 tons of the Type-X and high power with efficient power management provide a superior terrain capability.

To create the Type-X Milrem Robotics utilized its knowledge gained from developing its THeMIS Unmanned Ground Vehicle, intended to support dismounted troops, that has been acquired by eleven countries, including seven NATO members: the Netherlands, Germany, Estonia, France, Norway, the UK, and the US.

Milrem Robotics is the European leading robotics and autonomous systems developer and the leader of iMUGS – a 32,6 MEUR project funded from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) to develop a European standardized unmanned ground system.

Watch the Type-X in action here: https://youtu.be/jQg4PLCZLdY


© Business Wire 2021
