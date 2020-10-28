Log in
Milton : Change of Address

10/28/2020 | 12:25am EDT

28 October 2020

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of Address

Milton Corporation Limited wishes to advice that effective from 2 November 2020, the Company's Registered Office and Principal Place of Business will change to;

Level 5,

261 George Street,

Sydney,

NSW 2000

The Company's postal address, telephone and facsimile numbers will remain unchanged.

Yours faithfully

Nishantha Seneviratne

Company Secretary

Milton Corporation Limited

ABN 18 000 041 421

Telephone: (02) 8006 5357

Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033

Level 5, 261 George Street,

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

Sydney NSW 2000

Email: general@milton.com.au

Website: www.milton.com.au

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 04:24:02 UTC

