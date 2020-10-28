Milton : Change of Address

28 October 2020

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of Address

Milton Corporation Limited wishes to advice that effective from 2 November 2020, the Company's Registered Office and Principal Place of Business will change to;

Level 5,

261 George Street,

Sydney,

NSW 2000

The Company's postal address, telephone and facsimile numbers will remain unchanged.

Yours faithfully

Nishantha Seneviratne

Company Secretary

Milton Corporation Limited