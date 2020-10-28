Milton : Change of Address

28 October 2020
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Exchange Centre
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
Change of Address
Milton Corporation Limited wishes to advice that effective from 2 November 2020, the Company's Registered Office and Principal Place of Business will change to;
Level 5,
261 George Street,
Sydney,
NSW 2000
The Company's postal address, telephone and facsimile numbers will remain unchanged.
Yours faithfully
Nishantha Seneviratne
Company Secretary
Milton Corporation Limited
|
ABN 18 000 041 421
|
Telephone: (02) 8006 5357
|
Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033
|
Level 5, 261 George Street,
|
Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
|
Email: general@milton.com.au
|
|
Website: www.milton.com.au
|
