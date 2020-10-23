Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milton Hershey School, Hershey Trust Company Receive Court Approval to Advance Cost-Free Early Childhood Education Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hershey School and the Hershey Trust Company received approval from the Orphans’ Court Division of the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas to advance the holistic Early Childhood Education Initiative (ECE Initiative). The ECE Initiative will initially consist of up to six cost-free Early Childhood Resource Centers (ECRCs) in Pennsylvania for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children from birth to age 5. The Centers will operate through subsidiaries of Milton Hershey School.

“The Milton Hershey School and Hershey Trust Company are gratified by the Court’s decision, which clears the path for us to expand and enhance the impact and reach of Milton and Catherine Hershey, and allows us to serve more children than ever before,” said Robert Heist ’82, Chairman of the Milton Hershey School Board of Managers, also an alumnus. “While this is just the first step in the process, we are thrilled to start putting words into action and begin bringing the ECE Initiative to life.”

With Court approval, Milton Hershey School and the Hershey Trust Company can now begin the process of implementing the ECE Initiative to improve school readiness for children from disadvantaged and at-risk backgrounds while introducing more families to the benefits and programming of Milton Hershey School.

The $350 million investment to initially construct and operate up to six ECRCs over approximately six years will be provided by a limited portion of the annual Trust net income from the Milton Hershey School Trust and a limited portion of the Trust’s accumulated income from prior years. The first ECRC will be built on the Milton Hershey School campus. A second ECRC will be built in Harrisburg. The locations of other ECRCs will be determined by the School’s Board of Managers.

“We are thankful to everyone who has supported this project to date, including Milton Hershey School staff, alumni, families, our Board and many others. We now have the opportunity to build on our success and serve even more children,” said Peter G. Gurt ’85, Milton Hershey School President and alumnus. “We look forward to sharing updates on the ECE Initiative and continuing to work with our staff and early childhood education leaders from around the country to design this world-class program.”

More information about the ECE Initiative and its progress can be found at www.hersheyearlylearning.org.

Contact: ScullinL@mhs-pa.org

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pCovid-19 vaccine trial from astrazeneca, oxford can resume in u.s. - wsj
RE
02:19pMCDONALD : Seeks Dismissal of Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Black Former Franchisees
DJ
02:17pFormer Fair CEO seeks to buy the SoftBank-backed car leasing service - sources
RE
02:15pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN - INE002A14FQ6) on maturity
PU
02:15pGDP Expected to Recover -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:13pGLNG INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited
GL
02:12pHYB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:10pHENSOLDT AG : Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
EQ
02:10pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
02:10pQUADIENT S A : October 21, 2020 Financial Calendar Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group