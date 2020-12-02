Milton : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 30 November 2020

MONTHLY NTA AND PORTFOLIO REPORT - 30 November 2020
1As Milton is a long-term investor and does not intend disposing of its long term equity investment portfolio the NTA before tax excludes a provision for tax on unrealised capital gains that may arise should the equity investment portfolio be disposed
$4.18
Listed since
1958
Share price:
$4.67
Market cap
$3.1 billion
Total assets
$3.2 billion
MER (at 30 June 2020)
0.14%
NTA per share
$4.78
MILTON is predominantly a long term investor in companies and trusts that are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
The composition of the equity portfolio is not aligned with any stock exchange index. It reflects the emphasis Milton has always placed on investing in well managed companies that have a profitable history and are expected to grow dividends over time.
Milton has a long track record of paying fully franked dividends, which are predominantly funded by the dividends received from its equity investment portfolio.
Milton's efficient internal management structure aligns interests with shareholders and results in an MER of 14 basis points.
Key facts at 30 November 2020
ASX listing code:
MLT
Dividends - Fully FrankedDirectors & Management
Robert Millner
Brendan O'Dea
Graeme Crampton Kevin Eley
Chair MD/CEO NED NED
Ian Pollard Justine JarvinenNED NED
FY 20
Interim
9.0cps
Final
8.5cps
Total
17.5cps
PORTFOLIO REPORT
TOP 20 HOLDINGS
Share of Total Assets %
ASSET CLASSIFICATION
Share of Total Assets %
W H Soul Pattinson & Company
8.3
Banks
17.4
Commonwealth Bank
7.7
Other Financials
12.4
Macquarie Group Limited
7.0
Materials
11.2
Westpac Banking Corporation
6.3
Energy
9.8
BHP Group Limited
5.7
Industrials
9.3
CSL Limited
5.6
Consumer Discretionary
9.1
Wesfarmers Limited
4.4
Health Care
7.3
National Australia Bank
3.5
Consumer Staples
5.7
Woolworths Limited
3.4
Real Estate
4.4
Eagers Automotive Limited
2.8
Communication Services
3.8
Transurban Group
2.5
Insurance
3.5
Rio Tinto Limited
2.1
Utilities
2.2
Brickworks Limited
1.9
Information Technology
0.9
ALS Limited
1.8
Total investment portfolio
97.0
Coles Group Limited
1.6
Cash
1.4
AGL Energy Limited
1.5
Other assets
1.6
Telstra Corporation Limited
1.5
Total assets
100.0
Amcor PLC
1.4
ASX Limited
1.3
Perpetual Limited
1.3
Total
71.6
TOTAL RETURNS TO 30 November 2020
Commonly used indicators of LIC performance are Total Portfolio Return (TPR) and Total Shareholder Return (TSR). TPR combines the change in value of the NTA per share with the dividends paid in the period. TSR combines the change in share price with the dividends paid in the period and captures the impact of any premium or discount to NTA. The below TPR & TSR calculations do not take into account franking credits which may be of benefit to certain shareholders.
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
-2%
MLT TPRMLT TSR
3 Yrs (pa)
5 Yrs (pa)
10 Yrs (pa)
15 Yrs (pa)
20 Yrs (pa)MLT TPRMLT TSR
-0.85% 0.69%
5.03% 5.23%
6.47% 5.84%
7.79% 8.04%
6.31% 6.14%
8.81% 9.38%
