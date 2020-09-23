Log in
Mind Body Social : Is Bringing the “W.O.W” to Virtual Wellness in October!

09/23/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

Miami-based events company launches W.O.W SoFlo powered by T-Mobile, an innovative week of free, virtual activities which reimagines the world of wellness in times of Covid-19

The “new normal” has called us all to redefine our approach to life’s most basic needs and physical and mental fitness are more important than ever, as we aim to keep our lives in balance. As a response, Mind Body Social will be hosting over 30 events from October 12th – 17th, featuring more than 30 top experts & instructors, in a festival of virtual activities that provide the ultimate wellness experience, aiming to connect the local community, LIVE from iconic locations throughout South Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005870/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Powered by T-Mobile, W.O.W. SoFlo is a “Week Of Wellness” featuring workouts, yoga sessions, guided runs, meditations and dancing, LIVE from multiple iconic locations from Palm Beach county to Miami-Dade, including the Everglades, Las Olas, Little Havana and Miami Beach, among many others. The program kicks off Monday, Oct. 12th with various activities including a very special Zumba® class by celebrity dancer and international instructor, Toni Costa from T-Mobile’s flagship store on Lincoln Road. The grand finale will take place on Saturday, Oct 17th with one of South Florida’s biggest virtual 5K to date.

The program is FREE for all to participate thanks to the support of Baptist Health, Publix, BODYARMOR, Florida Blue and the program’s Presenting Sponsor, T-Mobile, who continues to show their support for a healthy, connected South Florida.

Some of the special guests and instructors joining W.O.W SoFlo include Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Life Time Miami Marathon, who has curated the running program and Nikki Sapp Spoelstra who will be hosting a meditation and discussion centered around family life.

“In the face of unprecedented times, we felt that Mind Body Social’s mission to provide wellness and wellbeing to our community was more necessary now, than ever. Unable to do any more in-person events, we had to pivot and find ways to connect and serve. W.O.W SoFlo is the evolution of what we’ve been doing virtually since March, and it’s just the beginning of this movement,” said Mind Body Social co-founders Jose Antonio Hernandez and Luis Sanabria.

W.O.W SoFlo will also help raise money throughout the week for key partners, including The Everglades Foundation, Susan G. Komen and Miami Water Keeper.

Full schedule of events available at: www.WOWSoFlo.com

About MIND BODY SOCIAL:

Mind Body Social produces event series that provide everyday people with tools to live a healthier life. Everything is centered around the community, and it’s free to participants thanks to strategic alliances and partnerships with renowned brands such as Facebook, Ikea Miami and Avianca Airlines, among others. The annual “Mother’s May Wellness Series” presented by Publix, received a national award in 2019, and the virtual event series alongside Baptist Health South Florida, recently reached 100,000 participants since March 2020. For more information and current projects visit www.mindbodysocialevents.com


© Business Wire 2020
