Mindful Philanthropy : Expands Board with Addition of Three Dynamic Women Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Philanthropy , a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing high-impact funding of mental health, addiction, and community well-being initiatives, has appointed Stephanie Bell-Rose, Liz Hilton, and Julie Prentice to serve on its Board of Directors.

"Each of these women are passionate mental health advocates who have made a significant impact on communities across the U.S.," said Barbara Ricci, Executive Director at Mindful Philanthropy. "Their experience supporting and governing mental health initiatives and organizations will help to expand our reach and enhance our ability to target the specific mental health needs of youth and people of color—two groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Stephanie is the co-founder and board vice president of The Steve Fund , the leading national nonprofit devoted to the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. She has deep corporate, philanthropic and governance expertise and has served in executive leadership roles for TIAA, Goldman Sachs, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

As a mental health advocate in Seattle, Liz has helped launch and fund various initiatives in the Pacific Northwest in response to COVID-19 and its impact on the well-being of marginalized adolescents. Her efforts have focused on prevention and early intervention strategies for youth and has worked to integrate these strategies into organizations like Teach for America as well as K-12 school programs.

Julie is a mental health practitioner, philanthropist and investor dedicated to expanding awareness, access and funding for mental health issues. As a therapist, her work focuses on crisis intervention and trauma-related issues among young adults navigating the impacts of COVID-19. She has also invested in a number of early-stage behavioral health and wellness technologies.

Mindful Philanthropy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to increasing high-impact funding of mental health, addiction, and community well-being initiatives. Launched during the height of COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, the organization connects individual donors, foundations, and charitable organizations with investments that make meaningful and measurable impact on these growing social issues.

