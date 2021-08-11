Log in
Mindtech : Releases New Features for Chameleon - the Synthetic Data Creation Platform for Training AI Vision Systems

08/11/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Mindtech Global announce the latest update of its end-to-end platform for the creation and curation of synthetic images for training AI vision systems. This release brings an enhanced platform user experience, simplifying the creation of complex scenarios, with comprehensive new data discovery, bias and diversity management tools. New automated real-world behavioral models built into the simulator ensure the required training datasets are built with ease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005044/en/

Mindtech Releases New Features for Chameleon - the Synthetic Data Creation Platform for Training AI Vision Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the first time data scientists and machine learning engineers can directly create the precise annotated images they need to train their visual AI systems, with semi-automated tools enabling rapid evolution of training datasets whilst working within their existing MLOps workflows. Chameleon’s end-end approach saves customers significant time and cost over traditional image sourcing, annotation and management.

The enhanced and new features include:

  • Scenario builder: allows users to rapidly create application specific scenarios and corner case images.
  • Simulator: AI driven, automated real-life behavior modeling to create datasets that mimic the real world in both look and statistical attributes. Plain-text control scripts allow engineers to use a seamless workflow between CLI and UI based tools.
  • Curation Manager: Visual analysis of synthetic and real datasets, identifying diversity and bias.
  • The new Domain Randomization pack allows users to abstract events under observation from the background and other interactions, permitting rapid creation of the structured and unstructured images required for training robust, accurate networks.

Peter McGuinness, Mindtech’s VP Engineering said, “With this release we have taken a huge leap in usability and have placed the tools data scientists have been asking for in their hands. It brings in-house the data creation and curation task allowing our customers to efficiently focus on getting the required data and data-diversity they need.”

Steve Harris, Mindtech’s CEO said, “The Chameleon platform is already deployed with global customers, who are using it to create synthetic training data for a wide range of applications across multiple market segments. We’ve incorporated their feedback, adding a range of new user-friendly and productivity-enhancing features to this release, reinforcing our position as the leading end-end platform for creation and curation of synthetic data for AI vision training.”

Chameleon 21.1 is available for immediate licensing.

For full editor’s notes, please visit : https://www.mindtech.global/company/news/press-releases/August21_MindtechChameleon21.1


© Business Wire 2021
