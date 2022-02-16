Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Miner First Quantum to ramp up output in Panama following royalty deal

02/16/2022 | 11:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - A truck empties its load of mineralized rock at troubled Canadian miner First Quantum's Frontier mine in Fungurume

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals will further ramp up copper and gold processing capacity and output in Panama, the company said on Wednesday, following a deal on royalties struck with the government in January.

First Quantum's Cobre Panama project has a current throughput of 85 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and is on track to reach up to 90 MTPA this year and 100 MTPA by the end of 2023, the company said on a post-earnings call.

An expansion project, which has needed permits, includes an additional ball mill to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Cobre Panama, which is 90% owned by First Quantum, last year more than doubled its production to 331,000 tonnes of copper and 142,000 ounces of gold, from 147,000 tonnes of copper and 60,000 ounces of gold during the first year of commercial operations in 2019.

Production in Panama this year could reach 360,000 tonnes of copper and 150,000 ounces of gold, the company said. In 2024, output would increase to 370,000-400,000 tonnes of copper and up to 170,000 ounces of gold.

The Panama operation is expected to contribute over 40% of the company's total copper and gold output globally this year.

First Quantum on Tuesday reported $2.89 billion in cash flows from its operating activities in 2021 and full-year production of 816,435 tonnes of copper, the highest in its history.

The expansion of the Panamanian mine, located near the port of Colon, will be supported by hydroelectric power. It has a letter of intent to add between 60-80 megawatts of power from the Panamanian grid, the firm said in a release on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

By Marianna Parraga


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. -1.22% 34.75 Delayed Quote.16.91%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.30% 710.2652 Delayed Quote.2.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pU.S. weighing next phase of COVID as Omicron wanes, officials say
RE
12:03pU.S. retail sales hit record high, highlighting economy's underlying strength
RE
12:02pExclusive-Biden to seek more than $770 billion in 2023 defense budget, sources say
RE
12:02pBritain's vaccine officials advise 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID shots
RE
11:59aU.S. banks urge regulators to be flexible on climate-risk rules
RE
11:51aMiner First Quantum to ramp up output in Panama following royalty deal
RE
11:49aCanadian rescue services search for 11 sailors from sunk Spanish trawler
RE
11:47aExclusive-Short AstraZeneca shelf life complicates COVID vaccine rollout to world's poorest
RE
11:46aInflation, supply chain snags set to drive up costs 15%, says Devon Energy
RE
11:41aFed's Kashkari says he had COVID, and it informs his outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
3Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
4Gold, oil rise on Ukraine stand-off as stocks slip
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS