Miner Turquoise Hill's quarterly profit up over 33%

07/29/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd reported a 33.5% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, buoyed by a higher copper and gold output from the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill said income attributable to the owners of the company was $96.9 million, or 48 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $72.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
