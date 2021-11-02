Log in
Minerals and metals in your life

11/02/2021
The future of the European raw materials industry is dependent on building strong connections with society. It is crucially important that society has an accurate understanding of the importance of mineral resources and their sourcing in ethical and sustainable ways.

The new educational and inspirational video for kids 'Minerals and metals in your life' shows the importance of minerals and metals in our lives, from a piece of rock into a product we all use in daily life.

'Minerals and metals are essential for everyday products. They are the basis for modern infrastructure and technologies. This video is demonstrating the importance and indispensability of minerals and metals for our lives.' Highlights Rolf Kuby, Director General of Euromines.

To watch the video 'Minerals and metals in your life' please click here.
Shorter version of the video is available here.

This video was developed within the 3D Briefcase Project which aims to foster connections and understanding among primary and secondary students, by providing engaging educational materials. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools in Europe and around the world are forced to use more and more online teaching tools. Educators are working hard to adapt to unprecedented circumstances and doing their best to provide students with new learning opportunities they can engage in, online and at home.

The 3D Briefcase Project has the potential to help fill this void in education and offer teachers an interactive resource they can share with students, contributing to the goal of understanding the physical world around them and improving their general knowledge of minerals and mining in society.

The Briefcase game, in two versions, one for younger kids and one for students ages 10 - 18, is now available in 31 languages!

The demand for minerals and metals is continuously increasing. Everybody engaged in developing a sustainable Europe relies on metals and minerals. The Briefcase and 3D Briefcase projects help raise awareness and knowledge about these important facts among kids, students, their teachers and among the general public.

Disclaimer

EUROMINES - European Association of Mining Industries published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
