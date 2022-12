Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, helped by strength in shares of miners, as gold prices rose against a weaker dollar.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.43 points, or 0.05%, at 19,211.19. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)