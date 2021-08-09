Log in
Miners hold back Australian shares even as financials gain

08/09/2021 | 03:52am EDT
(Updates to close)

* Gold stocks fall the most

* NAB, Westpac announce deals

* Suncorp results, buyback boost fellow insurers

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Monday as losses in gold and mining stocks offset strong gains in financials, which were lifted by insurers ahead of earnings later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed unchanged at 7,538.4 points, the record closing level hit on Friday.

Gold stocks shed 3.2%, the most among all sectors, as bullion dipped after solid U.S. jobs data stoked concerns of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining fell 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Miners were also among top drags, shedding as much as 1.2%, as iron ore prices came under pressure from prospects of improved supply and weakening Chinese demand.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group fell between 0.8% and 1.4%.

Financial stocks were the bright spot, adding 1.3% for the day.

Shares of National Australia Bank closed 0.9% higher after the country's third-largest lender said it would buy Citigroup's local consumer unit in a deal valued at about $882 million.

Insurer Suncorp Group climbed 7.8% after announcing strong annual results and a share buyback that supported outsized gains by the sector.

Insurance Australia Group and QBE Insurance added 4.6% and 3.2%, respectively, ahead of earnings later this week.

Westpac rose 1% after it agreed to sell its domestic life insurance business to Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million). Australia's pharmaceutical regulator granted provisional approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, while authorities in New South Wales expanded lockdown measures to the countryside.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,700.83.

($1 = 1.3604 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -1.96% 52.1 End-of-day quote.22.79%
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.48% 2088 End-of-day quote.34.54%
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED -1.44% 4.11 End-of-day quote.-17.64%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.95% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-1.62%
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 2.46% 4.99 End-of-day quote.6.17%
MODERNA, INC. -0.61% 413.72 Delayed Quote.296.02%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.57% 26.69 End-of-day quote.18.10%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -2.03% 26.1 End-of-day quote.1.24%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.36% 11.22 End-of-day quote.31.54%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.17% 6023.8425 Delayed Quote.10.29%
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 0.51% 11.86 End-of-day quote.21.77%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.92% 25.12 End-of-day quote.29.69%
HOT NEWS