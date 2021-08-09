Miners hold back Australian shares even as financials gain

(Updates to close)
* Gold stocks fall the most
* NAB, Westpac announce deals
* Suncorp results, buyback boost fellow insurers
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Monday as
losses in gold and mining stocks offset strong gains in
financials, which were lifted by insurers ahead of earnings
later this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed unchanged at 7,538.4
points, the record closing level hit on Friday.
Gold stocks shed 3.2%, the most among all sectors,
as bullion dipped after solid U.S. jobs data stoked concerns of
a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve.
Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining fell
2.4% and 2.7%, respectively.
Miners were also among top drags, shedding as much
as 1.2%, as iron ore prices came under pressure from prospects
of improved supply and weakening Chinese demand.
BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals
Group fell between 0.8% and 1.4%.
Financial stocks were the bright spot, adding 1.3%
for the day.
Shares of National Australia Bank closed 0.9% higher
after the country's third-largest lender said it would buy
Citigroup's local consumer unit in a deal valued at about
$882 million.
Insurer Suncorp Group climbed 7.8% after announcing
strong annual results and a share buyback that supported
outsized gains by the sector.
Insurance Australia Group and QBE Insurance
added 4.6% and 3.2%, respectively, ahead of earnings
later this week.
Westpac rose 1% after it agreed to sell its
domestic life insurance business to Japan's Dai-ichi Life
Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million).
Australia's pharmaceutical regulator granted provisional
approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, while
authorities in New South Wales expanded lockdown measures to the
countryside.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5%
to 12,700.83.
($1 = 1.3604 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)