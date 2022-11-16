Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mini-budget damaged UK's reputation, says BoE Governor Bailey

11/16/2022 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Former prime minister Liz Truss's mini-budget damaged the UK's reputation abroad, the governor of the Bank of England has told MPs.

Andrew Bailey said people he had met in the US during the fallout from the announcement in September expressed disbelief at the steps that the government had taken.

"We have damaged our reputation internationally because of what happened," he said while speaking to the Treasury Select Committee.

"I was in Washington… at the IMF (International Monetary Fund) annual meetings, which is one of the biggest events of the year internationally. People were saying 'we didn't think the UK would do this'. It will take longer to rebuild that reputation than it will be to correct the gilt curve, so we have to tread carefully."

He said that the reputation "has taken a knock".

Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history and Kwasi Kwarteng one of the shortest-serving chancellors amid the fallout following the mini-budget.

It led to a massive run on the pound, pushing the currency to its lowest point against the US dollar in history, while the cost of government borrowing soared.

Ben Broadbent, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee which sets interest rates, said a lot of the major impacts of the mini-budget on exchange rates have dissipated.

He added: "Markets will always pay attention to policymakers, the events at the end of September are a pretty stark illustration of that. But as far as we can tell, as things stand most of it is gone."

The UK is now facing a potential eight-quarter recession, according to Bank forecasts released earlier this month – the longest consecutive period of decline since reliable records began a century ago.

Broadbent said it would be easy for this recession to be shorter or longer than expected.

"The last two or three quarters of that projected decline in GDP (gross domestic product) are pretty small, so it wouldn't take much of a tilt to shave a couple of quarters off the projected length of the recession," he said.

"So, I would not stand squarely behind the length and say this will definitely happen, it could easily turn out to be a little bit shorter or a little bit longer."

Quizzed on the impact of Brexit, fellow MPC member Swati Dhingra said that real wages are lower in the UK because of the 2016 vote.

Dhingra, who is also a professor at the London School of Economics, said: "It's undeniable now that we're seeing a much bigger slowdown in trade in the UK compared to the rest of the world."

She added: "The simple way of thinking about what Brexit has done to the economy is that in the period after the referendum there was the biggest depreciation that any of the world's four major economies have seen overnight.

"That contributed to increasing prices and reduced wages – and I'm not talking simply through real wages, but also through nominal wages – we think that number is about 2.6% below the trend that real wages otherwise would have been on."

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.61% 0.56607 Delayed Quote.6.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.48% 0.631002 Delayed Quote.9.19%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.12% 0.87301 Delayed Quote.4.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.66% 0.010329 Delayed Quote.5.89%
UK GOV BOND YIELD 10Y -0.01% 3.144 Delayed Quote.264.98%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.16% 0.840124 Delayed Quote.15.14%
Latest news "Economy"
01:08pSaudi crown prince arrives in Seoul - state news agency
RE
01:08pMuddy Waters' Block tells conference is short in dlocal, cites 'red flags'
RE
01:08pMini-budget damaged UK's reputation, says BoE Governor Bailey
AN
01:04pUs 20-year treasury yields fall to 4.097% after auction, lowest…
RE
01:04pWSJ Pro Central Banking Newsletter : Kansas City Fed's George Sees Potential for Pain From Tightening; Crypto a Concern for Fed's Top Banking Regulator -2-
DJ
01:04pWSJ Pro Central Banking Newsletter: Kansas City Fed's George Sees Potential for Pain From Tightening; Crypto a Concern for Fed's Top Banking Regulator -- WSJ
DJ
01:01pVivendi representative Frank Cadoret resigns from Telecom Italia's board
RE
12:50pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.2% on Geopolitical Events, Higher-Than-Forecast U.K. Inflation
DJ
12:45pCOP27: Greeted like a rock star, Brazil's Lula promises to protect Amazon
RE
12:45pGoldman raises forecast for 2023 Fed rate peak by 25 basis points
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
4Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
5Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh

HOT NEWS