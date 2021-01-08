MinibarRx® RightNow Inventory™ Technology Eases Clinicians' Burden of Managing Complex COVID-19 Vaccines

Temecula, Calif, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinibarRx®, a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., added features to its proven technology solutions to help clinicians monitor and track COVID-19 vaccines using their proprietary RightNow Inventory™ management technology. MinibarRx offers a robust solution to streamline and manage the entire COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, from distribution to on-site patient administration, by connecting tens of thousands of micro-distribution centers nationwide.

“The complexity of managing all aspects associated with both traditional vaccines and the even more complex COVID-19 vaccines have helped to highlight the unmet market need that our innovative RightNow Inventory technology fulfills,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer for FFF Enterprises, Inc. “It is our mission to help healthcare providers care for their patients, and we are committed to supplying both the products and the technology that will ease the administrative burdens that have been placed on our healthcare systems.”

The administrative burdens that vaccine management imposes on healthcare entities are a combination of temperature control; product availability alignment with patient need; expiry management; regulatory reporting, and of utmost concern, security. The COVID-19 vaccines come with new complexities involving the management of both thaw time and beyond-use dating that vary depending on vaccine manufacturer specifications and when the vaccines are removed from a frozen state. To make matters more complicated, states and healthcare entities are further distributing the vaccines through their own hub-and-spoke networks, requiring advanced inventory management and immediate usage visibility at the site of care to maintain appropriate stocking levels.

“The enhancements we added to our already proven traditional vaccine management technology, which include automated CDC reporting and built-in battery backup, create an unrivaled solution that streamlines and secures the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain,” said Shay Reid, chief operating officer for MinibarRx and FFF Enterprises, Inc. “We are prepared to begin shipping machines this month and are confident that the combination of our SMART refrigeration system and RightNow Inventory management technology will help ensure inventory availability, relieve administrative burdens and reduce vaccine waste for our customers.”

To inquire about the RightNow Inventory management technology, contact info@minibarrx.com or (800) 843-7477 to speak with a MinibarRx representative.

