Minimization of Carbon Footprint

12/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Minimization of Carbon Footprint
Posted On: 14 DEC 2021 6:17PM by PIB Delhi

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in implementing the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) as one of the Missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. The Activities of the NMSA includes components to minimize the carbon footprint of agricultural activities.

National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), includes programmatic interventions like Soil Health Card (SHC), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), Rainfed Area Development (RAD), National Bamboo Mission (NBM) and Sub-mission on Agro Forestry (SMAF). These and other programmes including Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The mission aims to evolve and implement strategies to make Indian Agriculture more resilient to the changing climate. The progress of the ten identified deliverables namely Area under organic farming; Production of Biofertilizers; Precision Irrigation; SRI / Direct Seeded Rice from Transplantation; Crop diversification; Additional Area under plantation in Arable land; Climate Resilient Varieties(CRV)Identified/ Released; Identification of genotypes of crops with enhanced CO2 fixation potential and less water consumption & Nutrients; Climate Resilient genotypes with greater adaptation to drought, flood, salinity and high temperature; Coverage of milch animals under ration balancing programme; Establishment of bypass protein feed making unitare being monitored regularly.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has launched a flagship network project 'National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture' (NICRA) in 2011. Under this project, the several climate resilient technologies that can minimize carbon footprints in the agriculture sector are identified. These technologies include Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), System of Rice Intensification (SRI), efficient irrigation systems such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, zero till planting of wheat, soil test based fertilizer application and Leaf Colour Chart (LCC), soil health card based nutrient application, crop residue recycling and avoiding crop residue burning, green manuring, resilient intercropping systems, improved fodder systems and community fodder bank, agroforestry systems and integrated farming systems. For wider adoption among the farming community, large scale demonstrations of these low carbon technologies are being taken up in 151 climatically vulnerable districts across the country.

This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

****

APS/IA/JK



(Release ID: 1781437)


Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
