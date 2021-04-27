Mining giant Chile flush with cash as copper price soars

SANTIAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chile expects the soaring
price of its main export copper to boost growth and underwrite
the nearly $16 billion in stimulus the country expects to have
handed out to its citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda told lawmakers during a
presentation of the government's quarterly public finance report
that Chile expects the copper price to average $3.99 per pound
in 2021, a big increase over its January prediction of $3.35.
Sky-rocketing copper prices, combined with a major bump in
economic activity expected as a result of its fast-paced
vaccination drive could see Chile's gross domestic product jump
6% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 5%, Cerda said.
The world's biggest copper producer reaps an additional $60
million in taxes and royalties for every penny the copper price
rises, based on official estimates.
The minister said Chile could also thank copper revenues for
helping to stabilize debt in 2021 despite rising expenditures.
"The price of copper, now much higher, gives us more income,
and permits us, of course, to more rapidly contain debt levels,"
Cerda said in the presentation.
Chile's copper output has continued without much disruption
during much of the pandemic as most of its large mining
companies adjusted early, stepping up sanitary measures and
working with limited staff.
The country is also far ahead of regional neighbors in its
vaccination drive, an advantage it hopes will prime the economy
for a major rebound in the second half of 2021, Cerda said.
Domestic demand is expected to grow 10.7% in 2021, up from a
previous estimate of 8.8%, amid expectations that the pandemic
will soon subside as more Chileans are innoculated.
Health ministry statistics show that more than half of a
target population of 15 million Chileans has been vaccinated.
The finance report also noted that consumer prices would
rise 3.4%, up slightly from a prior forecast of 3.0%.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Jane Merriman)