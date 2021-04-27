Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mining giant Chile flush with cash as copper price soars

04/27/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chile expects the soaring price of its main export copper to boost growth and underwrite the nearly $16 billion in stimulus the country expects to have handed out to its citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda told lawmakers during a presentation of the government's quarterly public finance report that Chile expects the copper price to average $3.99 per pound in 2021, a big increase over its January prediction of $3.35.

Sky-rocketing copper prices, combined with a major bump in economic activity expected as a result of its fast-paced vaccination drive could see Chile's gross domestic product jump 6% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 5%, Cerda said.

The world's biggest copper producer reaps an additional $60 million in taxes and royalties for every penny the copper price rises, based on official estimates.

The minister said Chile could also thank copper revenues for helping to stabilize debt in 2021 despite rising expenditures.

"The price of copper, now much higher, gives us more income, and permits us, of course, to more rapidly contain debt levels," Cerda said in the presentation.

Chile's copper output has continued without much disruption during much of the pandemic as most of its large mining companies adjusted early, stepping up sanitary measures and working with limited staff.

The country is also far ahead of regional neighbors in its vaccination drive, an advantage it hopes will prime the economy for a major rebound in the second half of 2021, Cerda said.

Domestic demand is expected to grow 10.7% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 8.8%, amid expectations that the pandemic will soon subside as more Chileans are innoculated.

Health ministry statistics show that more than half of a target population of 15 million Chileans has been vaccinated.

The finance report also noted that consumer prices would rise 3.4%, up slightly from a prior forecast of 3.0%.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57pWells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay
RE
01:55pPerformance Defense, NineTwelve Institute Announce 5G-Enabled, Mission Critical Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway Ready for Certification
SE
01:46pUs 10-year treasury yields rise to session high of 1.611% after seven-year auction, before fed
RE
01:39pMining giant Chile flush with cash as copper price soars
RE
01:36pTesla to tweak application for German gigafactory, ministry says
RE
01:31pCanada unveils back-to-work legislation to end Montreal port strike
RE
01:31pCanada unveils back-to-work legislation to end Montreal port strike
RE
01:28pOil rises as OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite India COVID surge
RE
01:28pOPEC+ sticks to plan to ease oil output cuts from May 1
RE
01:24pU.S. consumer confidence soars to 14-month high; house prices accelerate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ