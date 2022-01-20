Log in
MiningTycoon V2 is Officially Launched on HECO Supporting New NFT Staking and IGO Features

01/20/2022 | 05:05am EST
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - On Jan 20, 2022, the world's leading game distribution platform NEXTYPE has launched MiningTycoon V2 Before, the Beta Test version of MiningTycoon V2 was available on HECO to test the robustness of the game economy system and allow long-time supporters to be familiar with some new features in advance.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/110963_f34c3ba8142879bd_001.jpg



MiningTycoon V2

MiningTycoon is the engine of the NEXTYPE economic system, allowing players to easily stake and mine NT tokens to participate in the ecosystem. Thus, a variety of diversified gameplays are updated in MiningTycoon V2. Players can join in NT mining not only by staking NT but also LP tokens and NFTs. Moreover, the Mining Pools of mainstream tokens such as BTC and ETH will enrich the game. In the V2, IGO will be launched as well as various DLCs.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/110963_f34c3ba8142879bd_002.jpg



MiningTycoon V2

New Features in MiningTycoon V2

NFT Mining Pools

NFT Mining Pool is one of the core gameplays in MiningTycoon V2. Players could stake different NFTs with the updating NFT Mining Pools in each game season. For particularly rare NFTs, exclusive NFT Mining Pools will also be launched.

New Game Props

3 new props will be presented in MiningTycoon V2, Spanner, Weekly Card, and Monthly Card. All of these props could increase the base APR but with different effective time.

IGO Mining Pool

IGO refers to Initial Game Offering, the Initial Token Offering mechanism based on the game MiningTycoon V2. The exclusive Mining Pools will be launched in MiningTycoon V2 for cooperative initially offered tokens. The projects ready to be launched on BSC or HECO can get full supports from NEXTYPE by cooperating with NEXTYPE to launch IGO Mining Pool at the IGO price.

NEXTYPE players could be whitelisted by holding NT to enter the IGO process and get the initial token shares of quality projects more cost-effectively and have the opportunity to participate in more diversified joint activities.

DLCs

DLC is the innovative gameplays expansion packages in MiningTycoon V2, like Mods and Expansions in the traditional game fields. The DLC in MiningTycoon V2 will include IGO Mining Pool, NFT Mining Pool, and Game Guild System.

MiningTycoon V2 is just the beginning. Next, NFT synthesis and lending in NFT Master, NDEX, NSWAP, the new functions in NT GameBox, and the next four GameFi games will be launched gradually.

These products will form the ecological closed-loop of playing, output, consumption, and burning in NEXTYPE. Stay tuned for more surprises that nextype will bring us.

Follow us on:
Website: https://nextype.finance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEXTYPE1
Telegram: https://t.me/nextypegroup

Contact name: Ronn
Email: operation@nextype.finance

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110963


© Newsfilecorp 2022
