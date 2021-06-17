Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Černač attends the annual session of the Association of Municipalities and Towns of Slovenia

06/17/2021 | 03:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minister Černač first presented the state of play in the field of European Cohesion Policy 2014-2020 implementation. 'Recently, the Government approved the so-called over-commitment in the amount of additional 15%. Almost all of the available EUR 3.067 billion have already been committed, namely a good EUR 3.5 billion. We are, nevertheless, EUR 70 million short for cycling connections and roughly EUR 50 million short for other projects. The funds that are left unspent under individual agreements on the development of a region will be reallocated to projects that are ready for implementation. Reallocations will also be made from other programmes with certain projects being implemented under the next financial perspective,' underlined the Minister.

The Minister said that the programming of the multiannual financial framework 2021-2027 continues with EUR 3.2 billion of grants available to Slovenia by 2029. 'We are drafting one operational programmes which will be finalised in the first half of 2022,' said the Minister and explained that the available funds will not be transferable between the two development regions.

Slovenia's Recovery and Resilience Plan will be approved in July under Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU which means that the first calls for proposals could be published already in 2021. For municipalities the most relevant funding is the funding available for water supply systems with under 10,000 PE and sewerage systems with under 2,000 PE, as well as the funding available for broadband networks, flood protection, avalanche protection and home care.

'We will continue taking a bottom-up approach and thus address the specific needs of individual regions,' the Minister said. 'Where a lower level of development - regardless of which NUTS 2 cohesion region an individual area falls under - calls for higher co-financing levels, we will enhance the national contribution with the aim of ensuring an equal starting point for everyone. We will leave no one behind with no part of Slovenia being neglected,' stressed Minister Černač.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 07:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:13aSYMRISE AG  : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:10aEurostoxx 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
RE
04:10aSAMPO OYJ  : plc has announced tender offers and proposals of its outstanding notes maturing in 2023 and 2025
PU
04:10aMCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S A  : .TechVentures and .CreditVentures complete exit from PIGU – the leading e-commerce platform in the Baltic countries.
PU
04:10aSOLARWINDS  : Lessons Learned From The SolarWinds Cyberattack, And The Future For The New York Department Of Financial Services' Cybersecurity Regulation
AQ
04:09aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Hong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots
RE
04:09aDGAP-DD  : Vonovia SE english
DJ
04:08aDollar keeps climbing after Fed's hawkish surprise
RE
04:08aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL  : Nornickel's palladium fund lists nickel & copper ETCs
PU
04:08aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-Benz do Brasil supports the Brazilian Red Cross by donating two mobile vaccination units
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul
4Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
5Crude oil prices fall on stronger U.S. dollar

HOT NEWS