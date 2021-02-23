Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Byrne to join Informal Meeting of Ministers for European Affairs

02/23/2021 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

23 February 2021

The Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, T.D., will exchange views with his counterparts on EU-UK relations, at a videoconference meeting of Ministers for European Affairs today.

Ministers will also prepare for the European Council meeting on 25-26 February. At that meeting, leaders will discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, EU preparedness for health threats, European security and defence as well as EU relations with the Southern Neighbourhood. Ministers will have an exchange of views on the European Democracy Action Plan and receive an update on the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Byrne said:

'The exchange on EU-UK relations will be a useful opportunity to take stock of recent developments with our EU colleagues. The full and effective implementation of both the Protocol and the Trade & Cooperation Agreement are vital for the island of Ireland and will remain a major focus for the Government in the months ahead.'

Minister Byrne also said:

'We have faced many challenges over the past year, not least in dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am looking forward to the Presidency update on the Conference on the Future of Europe. As national vaccination programmes roll out, we can begin to contemplate more fully our recovery. The Conference will be a valuable forum to consider how we will address the challenges that we face. It will be vital that any new policies and strategies reflect the needs and concerns of our citizens.

Like so many times in the past, the EU's future will be determined by the strength of its recovery from this crisis. I am confident that the EU and its Member States will work together to achieve a successful recovery'

ENDS
Press Office
23 February 2021

« Previous Item|

Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:58aUMICORE : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03:58aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Expands International Footprint, Bringing Audio to 80+ New Markets
PU
03:58aNTSB : Flight 328 engine shows signs of 'metal fatigue'
AQ
03:58aAKZO NOBEL N : Share buyback overview (February 15, 2021 – February 19, 2021)
PU
03:58aPRESS RELEASE : HeidelbergCement closes 2020 financial year with record results
PU
03:57aAVIVA : sells French business to Macif's Aéma Groupe for $3.9 billion
RE
03:57aSIEMENS AG : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:56aFLSMIDTH : NOTICE TO CONVENE the Annual General Meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S
AQ
03:55aPFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY : Q4
PU
03:55aHSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks advance in commodities-inspired rally
2PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
3Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
4Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ