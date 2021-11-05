Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Champagne meets with Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico's Secretary of Economy

11/05/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 5, 2021 - Monterrey, Mexico

Today, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico's Secretary of Economy, in Monterrey, Mexico, as part of his visit to the United States and Mexico.

The Minister and the Secretary discussed ways to work together on a green economic recovery, to build a circular economy and to boost Mexican investments in Canada. They also emphasized the continued need for a North America-wide approach to planning for future emergencies, including pandemics, and maintaining reliable supply chains.

The two sides recognized the importance of building new biomanufacturing capacity, including vaccine production, and the importance of building open and integrated North American supply chains to support this.

The Minister and the Secretary discussed their respective efforts to promote and enhance Indigenous-led businesses. They highlighted the importance of these measures and considered how Canada and Mexico could work together to build on them.

Minister Champagne raised Canada's concerns about Mexico's investment climate, particularly in the energy sector. He stressed the two countries' shared need to find solutions that will provide certainty to Canadian investors operating in Mexico, as well as ensure that our supply chains remain vibrant.

The Minister and the Secretary also discussed the implementation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) with respect to the rules of origin for vehicles and the way forward.

The Minister and the Secretary agreed to remain in close communication moving forward to advance their shared priorities.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 22:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pUK seeks long-term gas deal with Qatar, asks to become 'supplier of last resort' -FT
RE
06:59pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
PR
06:58pNotice to the market - Payment of interest on equity (IOE) and Dividends - 3Q21
PU
06:58p2021 Notice and Information Circular (PDF, 422 kB)
PU
06:58pCOP26 : The Climate Has No Borders
PU
06:58p2021 Voting Instruction Form (PDF, 65 kB)
PU
06:58p2021 Form of Proxy (PDF, 64 kB)
PU
06:58p2021 NI-Card (Financial Statements Request Form) (PDF, 91 kB)
PU
06:48pWorld Bank to Support Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services with another $160 million
PU
06:48pRisch Introduces Amendments on Ukraine, CFIUS, State Authorization to NDAA
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna jab forecast sees shares slump
2Analyst recommendations: BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Nikola, Papa John's, Qual..
3VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
4Something in the air: Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
5Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS