Minister Donohoe to welcome US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Ireland for series of engagements

10/31/2021 | 11:37am EDT
The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will welcome US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Dublin this evening (Sunday) ahead of a series of engagements with political and business leaders.

The programme will include a bilateral meeting with Minister Donohoe, who will also participate alongside the Secretary in a series of events to take place on Monday. This is Secretary Yellen's first visit to Ireland since she was appointed by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to his Administration in January of this year.

Speaking in advance of Secretary Yellen's arrival Minister Donohoe said:

"I look forward to welcoming US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen to Ireland this evening. I have developed a close working relationship with Secretary Yellen since our first engagement on St Patrick's Day last March. I have met with Secretary Yellen in person twice this year, in June at the G7 meetings in London and in July where she met with the Eurogroup Finance Ministers in Brussels. I am delighted that Secretary Yellen has been able to accept my invitation to visit Ireland and look forward to our engagement over the course of her visit which emphasises the importance of Ireland-U.S. relations and the transatlantic economic ties between Ireland and the United States".

ENDS

Note to Editors:

Schedule:

On Monday November 1, Secretary Yellen and Minister Donohoe will convene for a bilateral meeting at Government Buildings. Following that engagement, the two will host a press conference.

Later in the day, Secretary Yellen and Minister Donohoe will attend an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland at the Shelbourne Hotel. They will join U.S. and Irish business leaders to discuss their perspectives on the OECD/G-20 Inclusive Framework agreement on international taxation. Portions of this event are open to press.

Secretary Yellen and Minister Donohoe will also deliver remarks at Saint Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle at an event jointly hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs and the Department of Finance. This event is open to press and will be livestreamed. Details here: https://www.iiea.com/events/the-future-of-the-global-economy-us-and-irish-perspectives

Disclaimer

Department of Finance of Ireland published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 15:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS