Minister El Aissami ratifies Declaration of Cooperation to recover world oil market

04/01/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Caracas.- Mr. Tareck El Aissami, Sector vice-president to the Economy Area and People's Minister of Petroleum, ratified today the importance of the Declaration of Cooperation to recover and balance world oil market, regarding his participation in the 15th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting.

'Today, we are going to continue working on and deepening in the Declaration of Cooperation. This mechanism has been qualified as virtuous, and has allowed us balance the global energy industry, mainly the oil market, by achieving steady prices for an economy that is recovering from the catastrophic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic'.

Those words were said by the representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela before OPEC, during an encounter via videoconference among OPEC and Non-OPEC nation ministers, under the presidency of Mr. Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, and Mr. Alexander Novak, vice-prime minister of the Russian Federation.

Mr. Pedro Azevedo, Angola's Oil and Mineral Resources Minister also took part in the meeting, as president to the OPEC Conference, as well as Mr. Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary General to OPEC, along with representatives from OPEC+ member countries.

El Aissami reaffirmed the commitment of our country towards the goals set in the framework of this important energy alliance to foster post-pandemic economy recovery. 'Our conviction is tied to this work commitment with OPEC+ countries', he assured.

Venezuela, one of the promoting nations of the Declaration of Cooperation as a fair, timely and necessary mechanism to achieve world oil market balance, takes part in this encounter to continue making the case for the fulfillment of the measures agreed upon to defend the interests of producing and consuming countries.

Disclaimer

PDVSA - Petróleos de Venezuela SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 21:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
