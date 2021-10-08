Press Release
08 OCT 2021
Minister Gan Kim Yong and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai co-chair Joint Committee Meeting of the United States-Singapore Free Trade Agreement
Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai co-chaired a Joint Committee Meeting of the United States-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA) on Friday, 8 October in Washington DC.
