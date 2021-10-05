Minister Gan Kim Yong participates in Meeting on the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement Minister Gan Kim Yong participates in Meeting on the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong represented Singapore at the Ministerial meeting of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA). The Ministerial meeting was held in Paris together with meetings which were convened to discuss preparations in the lead up to the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference later in the year. The meeting was attended by Ministers and Senior Officials from the three DEPA members - Singapore, Chile, New Zealand - as well as from the Republic of Korea which has sought to accede to DEPA.

