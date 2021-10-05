Log in
Minister Gan Kim Yong participates in Meeting on the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
Press Release
|
05 OCT 2021
Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong represented Singapore at the Ministerial meeting of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA). The Ministerial meeting was held in Paris together with meetings which were convened to discuss preparations in the lead up to the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference later in the year. The meeting was attended by Ministers and Senior Officials from the three DEPA members - Singapore, Chile, New Zealand - as well as from the Republic of Korea which has sought to accede to DEPA.

Please click here for the full press release.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
