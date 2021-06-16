Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister González Laya and Vice-President Ramírez underline strategic relations between Spain and Colombia

06/16/2021 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, met today with the Vice-President and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez. This was the first meeting between Minister González Laya and Vice-President and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ramírez since the latter took on her post in May, although they met up on the trip by Minister González-Laya to Colombia back in February.

The meeting served to review bilateral relations, the situation Colombia is going through and international perspectives, particularly in the context of the pandemic in Ibero-America.

The two ministers underlined the strategic nature of bilateral relations between the two countries and the shared interest in further stepping them up.

Minister González Laya enquired after the outlook for dialogue between the government and the social sectors that are heading up the protests, and after the mission of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the processes under way by the Colombian institutions to clarify the violent actions recorded within the framework of the protests.

She also reiterated our country's ongoing commitment to the peace process in Colombia.

The two ministers had the opportunity to address the International Conference of Donors in solidarity with the Venezuelan migrants and refugees, to be held on 17 June under the Canadian Presidency, which both Colombia and Spain have actively participated in. The Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs again expressed her recognition of the generous reception policy shown by Colombia and reiterated Spain's firm disposition to continue supporting Colombia and the other recipient Latin American countries for as long as the crisis persists.

-NON OFFICIAL TRANSLATION-


Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Spain published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:02aSECURITIES COMMISSION MALAYSIA  : Opening Address at the SRI Virtual Conference 2021
PU
04:02aMONEY FORWARD  : Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
04:02aWH IRELAND  : online events
PU
04:02aDENTSPLY SIRONA  : Global Endodontics Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
AQ
04:02aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Renewable Energy and Continuum Green Energy sign large wind power project in India
PU
04:02aMajid Al Futtaim Partners with RELEX to Tailor On-Shelf Inventory Across Carrefour Stores
BU
04:01aSWEDISH STIRLING  : Dennis Andersson appointed Deputy CEO
AQ
04:01aALMA MEDIA OYJ  : Invitation to Alma Media's Capital Markets Day 2021
AQ
04:01aWISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES  : Launches Appointments Product Enabling Businesses to Offer Automated Scheduling
PR
04:01aFAIR ISAAC  : Switzerland's PostFinance Selects FICO Falcon Platform to Protect Nearly 3 Million Debit Cards with AI
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia circles the wagons ahead of Fed, oil eyes 2019 high
2U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4Oil rises as demand outlook improves, U.S. inventories fall
5UK inflation jumps past Bank of England target, hits 2.1%

HOT NEWS