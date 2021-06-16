Minister González Laya and Vice-President Ramírez underline strategic relations between Spain and Colombia

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, met today with the Vice-President and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez. This was the first meeting between Minister González Laya and Vice-President and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ramírez since the latter took on her post in May, although they met up on the trip by Minister González-Laya to Colombia back in February.

The meeting served to review bilateral relations, the situation Colombia is going through and international perspectives, particularly in the context of the pandemic in Ibero-America.

The two ministers underlined the strategic nature of bilateral relations between the two countries and the shared interest in further stepping them up.

Minister González Laya enquired after the outlook for dialogue between the government and the social sectors that are heading up the protests, and after the mission of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the processes under way by the Colombian institutions to clarify the violent actions recorded within the framework of the protests.

She also reiterated our country's ongoing commitment to the peace process in Colombia.

The two ministers had the opportunity to address the International Conference of Donors in solidarity with the Venezuelan migrants and refugees, to be held on 17 June under the Canadian Presidency, which both Colombia and Spain have actively participated in. The Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs again expressed her recognition of the generous reception policy shown by Colombia and reiterated Spain's firm disposition to continue supporting Colombia and the other recipient Latin American countries for as long as the crisis persists.

