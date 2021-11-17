Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Grlić Radman attends informal meeting of SEECP foreign ministers

11/17/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Monday attended an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) member states.

Greece presented the priorities of its SEECP presidency, and the ministers discussed the current matters concerning regional cooperation.

Addressing the meeting, Grlić Radman underscored Croatia's strategic interest of strengthening the overall resilience of SEE, stressing the importance of continuously supporting the region's European perspective and its post-pandemic recovery.

The minister said that the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, together with the Common Regional Market and the Green Agenda, would additionally stimulate economic integration of the region. He welcomed the Regional Cooperation Council's 2030 Strategy as a regional call to action in the implementation of the sustainable development goals.

Finally, Grlić Radman underlined Croatia's commitment to and consistency in supporting SEE countries in tackling key challenges, which includes sharing Croatia's knowledge and experience from the EU integration process.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:02aGasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
AQ
07:02aMERITOR : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:02aAES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:02aSUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:02aWellAir Launches New Air Cleaning Device That Is 99.9% Effective Against Indoor Airborne Pathogens
BU
07:02aBLACK FRIDAY REFRIGERATOR & FREEZER DEALS (2021) : Early Counter Depth, Mini & More Fridge Deals Compiled by Save Bubble
BU
07:02aCyberSaint Security Appoints Jerry Layden as Chief Executive Officer
BU
07:02aDrips Names Daniel Kim as Senior Vice President of Sales
BU
07:02aVALEO : Kepler Cheuvreux withdraws its Sell rating
MD
07:02aVACASA AND TPG PACE SOLUTIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN FIRESIDE CHAT WITH IPO EDGE TODAY AT 11 : 00 am et
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
3Analysis-Will gasoline prices drop in 2022? It depends on OPEC and U.S...
4ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..
5In the third quarter SalMar harvests a record volume of fish with conti..

HOT NEWS