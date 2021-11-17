Minister Grlić Radman attends informal meeting of SEECP foreign ministers

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Monday attended an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) member states.

Greece presented the priorities of its SEECP presidency, and the ministers discussed the current matters concerning regional cooperation.

Addressing the meeting, Grlić Radman underscored Croatia's strategic interest of strengthening the overall resilience of SEE, stressing the importance of continuously supporting the region's European perspective and its post-pandemic recovery.

The minister said that the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, together with the Common Regional Market and the Green Agenda, would additionally stimulate economic integration of the region. He welcomed the Regional Cooperation Council's 2030 Strategy as a regional call to action in the implementation of the sustainable development goals.

Finally, Grlić Radman underlined Croatia's commitment to and consistency in supporting SEE countries in tackling key challenges, which includes sharing Croatia's knowledge and experience from the EU integration process.