Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of Fuel Prices effective from 4 August 2021

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe, announces adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective from the 4th of August 2021

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe, announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 4th of August 2021.

South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g. shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 73.00USD to 74.00USD per barrel during the period under review. The American Petroleum Institute reported that the decline in the crude oil inventories reached a total of nearly 54 million barrels and this contributed to higher oil prices during July 2021.