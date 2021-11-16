Minister Hagiuda Holds a Meeting with H.E. Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative

November 17, 2021

On November 17, 2021, Mr. Hagiuda Koichi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry held a meeting with H.E. Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative to confirm that the two sides will proceed with consultations to resolve the issue of additional tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum products under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act and address global excess capacity. The two also discussed the U.S.'s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, addressing market-distorting measures, and cooperating between Japan and the U.S. in preparation for the WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12).

