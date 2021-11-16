Log in
Minister Hagiuda Holds a Meeting with H.E. Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative

11/16/2021 | 11:27pm EST
November 17, 2021

On November 17, 2021, Mr. Hagiuda Koichi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry held a meeting with H.E. Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative to confirm that the two sides will proceed with consultations to resolve the issue of additional tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum products under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act and address global excess capacity. The two also discussed the U.S.'s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, addressing market-distorting measures, and cooperating between Japan and the U.S. in preparation for the WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12).

Division in Charge

Americas Division, Trade Policy Bureau

Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
