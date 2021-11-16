Minister Joly meets with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard

November 16, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, for the first time.

Minister Joly stressed the importance of Canada-Mexico ties, both bilaterally and in North America. She also conveyed her commitment to deepening the two countries' bilateral relationship with regard to North American competitiveness, global and regional issues, notably the root causes of migration as well as engagements on mutual commitments, including feminist foreign policy and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

They discussed how Canada and Mexico can work together in addressing regional priorities, including the situation in Nicaragua, the worsening situation in Haiti, as well as Venezuela, noting Mexico's hosting of negotiations. Minister Joly also expressed interest in having a concerted approach regarding the global challenges of our times such as climate change and the protection of democracy.

Minister Joly raised challenges faced by Canadian investors in the mining and energy sectors. They discussed Canada's concerns over Mexico's proposed changes to the energy sector and the potential negative impact they may have on Canadian investments in Mexico, on North American supply chains and on climate change efforts. The minister mentioned that Canada hopes to collaborate with Mexico to resolve this issue and underscored the need to provide certainty to Canadian investors operating in Mexico. Minister Joly also highlighted the opportunity for the two countries to collaborate further in building back better, bringing forward a more transparent and ethical governance to address inequalities around the world, transitioning to a green economy and supporting supply chain resiliency.

Finally, Minister Joly welcomed future opportunities for Canada and Mexico to advance their important partnership on common priorities within the in the Americas, including through this week's North American Leaders' Summit, at next week's 17th Meeting of the Canada-Mexico Partnership and at the Ninth Summit of the Americas in 2022.