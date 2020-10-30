Minister Korčok Talks with New British Ambassador Baker

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ivan Korčok, spoke on Tuesday (27 October 2020) via video conference with the new Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Slovak Republic, Nigel Baker. This was the first talk since Baker took the office of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to the Slovak Republic.

The core topics of the session were bilateral relations, the ongoing talks on the future relations between the EU and the United Kingdom, the fight against climate change, as well as current foreign policy issues.

'I believe that both countries will do the maximum for achieving an ambitious, balanced and mutually fair agreement on the future relations of the European Union and the United Kingdom. It is necessary to use the remaining time for intensive and constructive talks,' stated the head of Slovak diplomacy Korčok.

He also emphasized that at the center of attention there are, in addition to the establishment of the conditions for economic cooperation, rights of the large Slovak community in the United Kingdom. In this context he welcomed the fact that the EU and the United Kingdom achieved progress on the important issue of the coordination of social security.

The United Kingdom, as a co-organizer of the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, next year, is interested in increasing the global ambitions in the fight against climate change. 'However, the ambitious commitments, to which Slovakia adheres to, must be balanced by mechanisms to protect competitiveness of our economy. We will use climate diplomacy as an instrument of our foreign policy in this context,' said Minister Korčok in addition.

The discussions at the meeting also delved into the issue of security and defense cooperation at the bilateral level, as well as in the context of the joint NATO membership. 'I appreciate our long-term cooperation in security and defense. The experiences of the United Kingdom from strategic communication and the fight against disinformation are added value for us,' stated the head of Slovak diplomacy.

The partners also agreed on the initiative to intensify bilateral contact at the political level as soon as the pandemic situation allows for it.