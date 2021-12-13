Minister LeBlanc reaffirms commitment to enhancing internal trade in Canada

Moncton, New Brunswick, December 13, 2021 - Today, the Government of Canada reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing internal trade during the Committee on Internal Trade meeting. Representatives from all provinces and territories were present.

During the meeting, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, reiterated the federal government's commitment to accelerating efforts to reduce barriers to internal trade in support of Canada's economic recovery and to strengthen its growth and competitiveness.

Minister LeBlanc joined the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, in support of her dialogue on labour mobility. Together, they underscored the critical importance of facilitating and prioritizing collective efforts for labour mobility and credential recognition, especially for Canada's healthcare sector.

Minister LeBlanc also welcomed the participation of his colleague the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne and they called on their ministerial counterparts to be ambitious in their future efforts towards tackling remaining barriers to trade, investment and labour mobility within Canada.

For its part, the Government most recently announced the removal and narrowing of several federal exceptions from the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, and committed to investing $21 million through Budget 2021to reduce barriers to trade in Canada and help build a more prosperous economy. This includes the commitment to open and accessible pan-Canadian internal trade data.

In 2019, the Government acted decisively when it removed the only remaining federal barrier to the interprovincial movement of alcoholic beverages. Minister LeBlanc welcomed the leadership of Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and applauded the efforts of provinces and territories that have taken steps toward direct-to-consumer sales, and has called on remaining counterparts to take similar steps towards addressing long-standing trade barriers in this sector. He commended Quebec Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon's announcement (link in French only) today of Quebec's intent to eliminate the quantitative limits on alcoholic beverages that a person can bring into the province.

He then restated the Government of Canada's commitment to working collaboratively with provinces and territories to accelerate action on the interprovincial movement of alcoholic beverages.

Minister LeBlanc also signalled the importance of continuing to engage with industry and stakeholders to identify and tackle trade and regulatory barriers and strengthen the domestic economy.

Minister LeBlanc re-enforced his commitment to continued collaboration with provinces and territories to remove barriers to trade.