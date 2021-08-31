Minister Logar and Spanish Foreign Minister Albares for a stronger and more resilient EU

Minister Logar and Minister Albares exchanged views on current European and global topics, focusing on the priorities of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the integration of Mediterranean countries within the framework of the planned enlargement of MED7, which is important for Slovenia. They went on to discuss climate change, economic recovery, dealing with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and migration management. The Ministers exchanged views on the current events in Afghanistan and the security situation in the wider region. Slovenia and Spain share similar views on the prevention of illegal migration, especially in the Mediterranean and the Western Balkan Migration Route. The two countries are concerned how the security situation in Afghanistan will reflect on illegal migration.



The Ministers agreed that constructive cooperation and a unified, coordinated approach of all EU member states, who listen, help and support each other, are key to all current as well as future challenges. This will also make the EU much stronger, more united and resilient to new global challenges in the future, which is also the guiding principle of the Slovenian Presidency. The Ministers stressed that this visit had been a welcome opportunity to exchange views, good practices and visions for a common and better future. Minister Logar underlined the importance of continuing the EU enlargement to the Western Balkans and the region's EU integration so Slovenia will therefore organise a special summit on 6 October 2021. Minister Logar is very pleased that Minister Albares will participate at the forthcoming 16th Bled Strategic Forum, which will host Spanish top officials this year.



The economic cooperation between the two countries is very good. Last year's trade in goods amounted to EUR 1 billion. The Ministers welcomed the establishment of a direct air service between Ljubljana and Madrid, which represents an additional opportunity to strengthen tourism.