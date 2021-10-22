Log in
Minister Logar at the Central 5 meeting on Europe's post-pandemic economic recovery

10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
At today's meeting of the Central 5 (C5) in Vienna, Minister of Foreign Affairs Anže Logar underlined the importance of the European Union's swift action to help its member states in the post-pandemic recovery. "With the European Recovery and Resilience Facility, countries will be able to embark on the path towards green transformation and digital transition," said Minister Logar.

[Link]

The Central 5 group foreign ministers | Author Ministrstvo za zunanje zadeve

1 / 3
Minister Dr Logar during the press conference Foreign Minister of Slovenia and Austria

Post-pandemic economic recovery was the central topic of this meeting of ministers from five countries. On behalf of the country holding the Presidency of the Council, Minister Logar emphasised the EU's commitment to support its member states in the post-pandemic recovery, noting that the Union has proved that we can work together and respond to crises quickly. The Recovery and Resilience Facility provides an opportunity for the EU member states to become stronger as well as more green, digital and competitive.

The Central 5 group foreign ministers discussed the European path towards climate neutrality and the importance of digital transformation. They also held a working lunch, during which they touched on other current topics, such as the rising energy prices that could severely affect Europe's citizens, companies and economy in the future.

At the plenary session, the foreign ministers also exchanged views on the Eastern Partnership, the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit planned for December 2021 and the situation in Belarus, Ukraine and Russia.

Ever since its establishment during the height of the epidemic last year, the C5 group, comprising Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhánek, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok and Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar, has proved to be an excellent forum for exchanging views and promoting the cooperation of Central European countries.

On the evening before the session, Minister Logar met with the non-resident ambassadors accredited to Slovenia in Vienna and outlined the current foreign policy views.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS