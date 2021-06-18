Minister Logar at the ministerial meeting of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP)

The ministers and high representatives of the SEECP countries discussed the possibilities of regional cooperation within SEECP and went on to adopt the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) annual report and the long-term South-East Europe (SEE) 2030 Strategy based on the previous 2020 Strategy and the UN sustainable development goals. The Strategy facilitates active seeking of, and achieving, effective cooperation of the entire region.



Addressing the meeting, Minister Logar underlined the importance of enhancing post-pandemic COVID-19 regional cooperation, which will mainly focus on economic relations and recovery, stressing the need to identify opportunities in achieving synergy between the activities of SEECP and the RCC as well as the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries.



Minister Logar also held two bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.