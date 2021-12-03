Minister Logar attends the Rome MED 2021 – Mediterranean Dialogues on the future of the Mediterranean

At the panel entitled "Mediterranean common goods: a positive agenda for the future of the broader Mediterranean", Minister Logar stressed that facilitating economic development and stability of natural livelihoods in Africa is key to lowering the migration pressure. "We are facing a challenging period and without appropriate action our problems will be unmanageable in 30 years' time. We need to strengthen the cooperation between the EU and Africa, and all Member States and the Union as a whole should focus on Africa," said Minister Logar. He also emphasised the importance of tackling climate change and the energy crisis together, as well as of making better use of the EU resources in addressing common challenges.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Rome MED conference has been organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI). This annual event is one of the central hubs dedicated to high-level dialogue on topical issues in the Mediterranean and the regions of the Middle East and North Africa and is aimed at seeking a "positive agenda" as well as rethinking traditional approaches to the region and its common challenges related to common security, migration, common prosperity, civil society, and culture. It brings together leaders and representatives of governments, and representatives of civil society, business, media, and academia.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Logar met with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi di Maio to discuss current bilateral relations between the two countries. They focussed especially on bilateral issues concerning the two countries, whereby Minister Dr Logar expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the decree by the Italian government on the restitution of the Trieste National Hall to the Slovenian national community. They also exchanged views on key EU dossiers during the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU.