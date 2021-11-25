Log in
Minister Mondli Gungubele briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 25 Nov

11/25/2021 | 12:30am EST
The Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele will, on Thursday, 25 November 2021 brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 23 November 2021.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 25 November 2021
Time: 10h00
Venue: GCIS - Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)

Twitter: http: //twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA(link is external)

Enquiries: Phumla Williams - Cabinet Spokesperson Cell: 083 5010 139

South Africa Government published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


HOT NEWS