Minister Ng announces virtual trade mission to Africa for women-owned and led businesses

02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
February 1, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada's commitment to diversifying trade relations has never been more important than it is today. That is why the Government of Canada has prioritized the pursuit of free trade and export diversification opportunities, including the development of a strategy for economic cooperation across Africa.

It is in this spirit that the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development will launch a virtual trade mission to Botswana, Senegal, South Africa, and Côte d'Ivoire scheduled for February 21-24, 2022. The mission will aim to introduce women-owned and led Canadian businesses to opportunities in the renewable energy, and information and communications technology sectors (ICT). The mission also underscores Canada's continued support of our African partners as they work to implement the historic African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) - key to Africa's future growth and prosperity.

While Canada is an important trading and investment partner with the dynamic economies of Africa, there remain countless opportunities to foster more connections and help businesses grow. These opportunities for new partnerships will also highlight Canada's leadership on the world stage in innovative technologies.

To learn more about the mission and how to participate, we invite all eligible companies to contact Garreth Bloor, President, the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, at garreth@canadaafrica.ca.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
