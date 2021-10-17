Log in
Minister Ng highlights importance of small businesses in Canada's economic recovery during Small Business Week

10/17/2021 | 11:32am EDT
October 17, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario

Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy and will play a crucial role in Canada's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, creating jobs and building a better way forward in the months and years to come.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, joined Canadians from coast to coast to coast to kick off 2021 Small Business Week, which recognizes and celebrates the resilience and innovation of entrepreneurs across the country.

Minister Ng highlighted the government's commitment to support small businesses through the pandemic and into recovery-from historic support programs for rent, wages and operating costs, to the most small business-friendly budget in Canadian history in Budget 2021.

This includes encouraging Canadians to shop local, increasing their confidence through POST Promise, and partnering with chambers of commerce and business associations across the country to deliver rapid tests and encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.

The minister is also focused on programs that are supporting small businesses through economic recovery, like the Canada Recovery Hiring Program to help Canadian businesses hire more workers or increase hours and compensation for existing employees.

As well, Minister Ng noted the government's $4 billion Canada Digital Adoption Program to help small businesses compete in the rapidly accelerated digital economy.

Finally, Minister Ng recognized the need to build an inclusive recovery and economy, highlighting the government's historic investments in the Black Entrepreneurship Program, the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy and support for Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
