Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Ng launches call for applications to deliver the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund

07/28/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 28, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario

As Canada works to finish the fight against COVID-19, the government is committed to ensuring a strong, inclusive economic recovery that addresses systemic gaps and empowers women in the economy.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, announced the launch of a call for applications to deliver the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund. The loan fund is a key element of Budget 2021's commitment to accelerate the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, helping more women entrepreneurs access the funding they need to start up, scale up and export to new markets.

The call for applications invites not-for-profit business support organizations with significant experience in the management and delivery of loans to apply to deliver the loan fund. Applicants will need to demonstrate their ability to assess business plans, fulfill and underwrite loans, and reach groups that have traditionally experienced greater difficulty in accessing financing, such as start-ups or individuals from under-represented communities.

Applicants will also be evaluated on the scope of their proposal in helping ensure that the loan fund has national reach, as well as their ability to provide additional wraparound services such as training or mentoring.

Once implemented, the loan fund will provide loans of up to $50,000 to women-led businesses in all sectors of the economy, including incorporated businesses, sole proprietorships, and for-profit co-operatives and social enterprises.

This progress builds on the historic investments the government has made since 2015 to support women-from integrating gender-based analysis into policy decisions, legislating pay equity and enhancing the Canada Child Benefit to providing special funding to support women entrepreneurs during the pandemic and working to make Canada-wide child care a reality through a $30-billion investment in Budget 2021.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 19:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds CVA, SWN, KIN, and SHSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
03:53pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Suncrest Bank Buyout
GL
03:51pHMN FINANCIAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:51pTIMBERLAND BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:50pZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Exclusive-Biden to tap Huawei prosecutor for key China export post -source
RE
03:50pUS stocks bounce, dollar softens as Fed says recovery on track
RE
03:49pSOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:48pOil settles near $75; sharp U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry
RE
03:48pBiden promotes tougher 'Buy American' rules in visit to Mack Trucks plant
RE
03:46pSmall-time traders turn 'dip buyers' in China share selloff
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
3International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed
5Fed says U.S. economic recovery on track despite COVID-19 surge

HOT NEWS