Minister Ng reaffirms Canada's commitment to inclusion at opening of Chinatown Storytelling Centre

November 5, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia

The Government of Canada is committed to fighting anti-Asian racism and ensuring inclusion and representation through policies and concrete actions.

Today the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, attended the opening of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver. This marks her third visit to the centre since 2019, when she announced the Government of Canada's $500,000 investment to help make this initiative a reality. Minister Ng was joined by the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia; the Honourable Melanie Mark, B.C.'s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport; Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver; Chief Janice George; Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation; and other community representatives.

The Minister highlighted the significant contributions Asian Canadians have made, are making, and will continue to make for generations to come to building this country. She also drew attention to the fact that anti-Asian racism has risen dramatically during the pandemic, and she re-emphasized the Government of Canada's commitment to fighting racism and discrimination while working with allies across Canada. She underscored the government's work in this area, such as the $11-million investment through Budget 2021 to support racialized communities directly impacted by the rise of racism during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to help establish a national coalition to support Asian Canadians.

The Minister thanked Carol Lee for her leadership and recognized the importance of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre as a hub for the celebration of Chinese Canadians' experiences and contributions to this country. She encouraged all Canadians to visit the centre and learn about this important history.