Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Ng speaks with South Korean Trade Minister Han-koo Yeo

01/17/2022 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 17, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, spoke with her counterpart, South Korean Trade Minister Han-Koo Yeo.

During the call, the ministers discussed their ongoing bilateral and multilateral trade cooperation. That includes the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement, through the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

They discussed the upcoming Ottawa Group meeting, and committed to continue to advance work on trade and health, fisheries subsidies negotiations, and WTO reform.

Minister Ng took the opportunity to emphasise the high safety standards of Canadian beef and requested Minister Yeo's support for the removal of Korea's temporary suspensions on the import of Canadian beef.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 19:14:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
07:55pNV GOLD : Corporate Presentation January, 2022
PU
07:53pWorkers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine to hold ratification vote
RE
07:46pExclusive-French power policy shift has left EDF in shock, CEO says
RE
07:45pM3 METALS : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
07:45pM3 METALS : Annual Report
PU
07:45pTECK RESOURCES : Provides Update on Highland Valley Copper Operations
PU
07:45pOUR PEOPLE : Tania Rapana, Senior Account Manager & Whangarei Local
PU
07:44pActivision Blizzard fires more people in sexual harassment, probe, report says
RE
07:42pAutomotive Properties REIT Announces January 2022 Distribution
AQ
07:40pUS senators promise solidarity and weapons for Ukraine in warning to Putin
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
3Xiaomi : Strengthens Its Position on Consumer IoT Security with Propose..
4Unilever Looking to Reposition Portfolio After GSK Consumer Healthcare ..
5European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus

HOT NEWS