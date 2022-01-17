Minister Ng speaks with South Korean Trade Minister Han-koo Yeo

January 17, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, spoke with her counterpart, South Korean Trade Minister Han-Koo Yeo.

During the call, the ministers discussed their ongoing bilateral and multilateral trade cooperation. That includes the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement, through the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

They discussed the upcoming Ottawa Group meeting, and committed to continue to advance work on trade and health, fisheries subsidies negotiations, and WTO reform.

Minister Ng took the opportunity to emphasise the high safety standards of Canadian beef and requested Minister Yeo's support for the removal of Korea's temporary suspensions on the import of Canadian beef.