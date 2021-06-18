Minister Ng to announce additional support for Canadian small businesses

Media advisory
The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and Member of Parliament for Outremont, will make an announcement about support for small businesses.
June 18, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario
Date: Monday, June 21, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Butter Baker
140 Amber Street, Unit 10
Markham, Ontario
Notes:
In accordance with local public health guide lines, media will be asked to join the annoucement virtually. Media representatives are asked to register with Alice Hansen and log on no later than 11:00 am on Monday June 21st.
Contacts
Alice Hansen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
613-612-0482
Alice.Hansen@international.gc.ca
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
