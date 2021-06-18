Log in
Minister Ng to announce additional support for Canadian small businesses

06/18/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
Minister Ng to announce additional support for Canadian small businesses

From: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Media advisory

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and Member of Parliament for Outremont, will make an announcement about support for small businesses.

June 18, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Butter Baker
140 Amber Street, Unit 10
Markham, Ontario

Notes:
In accordance with local public health guide lines, media will be asked to join the annoucement virtually. Media representatives are asked to register with Alice Hansen and log on no later than 11:00 am on Monday June 21st.

Contacts

Alice Hansen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
613-612-0482
Alice.Hansen@international.gc.ca

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 18:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
