Minister Ng to attend G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting

10/08/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
October 8, 2021 - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will deliver remarks at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Sorrento, Italy, on October 11 and 12, 2021.

The Minister will also participate in numerous bilateral meetings with international counterparts from G20 member nations.

Throughout these meetings, Minister Ng will focus on advancing Canada's priorities with international partners, including ensuring a strong, sustainable and equitable global economic recovery through the strengthening of a rules-based international trade system.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 20:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
