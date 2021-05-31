Log in
Minister Ng to make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program

05/31/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Minister Ng to make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program

From: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Media advisory

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government and Chair of the Parliamentary Black Caucus, will make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program.

May 31, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government and Chair of the Parliamentary Black Caucus, will make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program.

Event: Minister Ng will make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program.

Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

Time: 11:15 a.m. (ET)

Notes: Journalists can register with Youmy Han to receive login information.

Members of the public who wish to watch this announcement can do so on the Federation of African Canadian Economics' Facebook page.

After the announcement, Minister Ng and Parliamentary Secretary Fergus will hold a media availability for journalists who wish to ask questions.

Notes for media:

  • Journalists can dial in and listen to ask questions.
  • Participant dial-in numbers:
    • Local: 613-954-9003
    • Toll-free: 1-866-206-0153
    • Passcode: 6822783#
Contacts

Alice Hansen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
613-612-0482
Alice.Hansen@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office
Global Affairs Canada
343-203-7700
media@international.gc.ca

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
