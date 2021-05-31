Minister Ng to make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program

Media advisory

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government and Chair of the Parliamentary Black Caucus, will make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program.

May 31, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario

Event: Minister Ng will make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program.

Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

Time: 11:15 a.m. (ET)

Notes: Journalists can register with Youmy Han to receive login information.

Members of the public who wish to watch this announcement can do so on the Federation of African Canadian Economics' Facebook page.

After the announcement, Minister Ng and Parliamentary Secretary Fergus will hold a media availability for journalists who wish to ask questions.

Notes for media: